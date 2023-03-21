Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Buys 9,520 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned 0.47% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $21,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.84. 88,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,283. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

