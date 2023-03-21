Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Has $5.51 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 3.2% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. 1,530,723 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

