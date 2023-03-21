Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.46 and a 200 day moving average of $281.96. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.75.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.