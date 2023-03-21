Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after purchasing an additional 300,053 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $22,862,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $435,911,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.97. The company had a trading volume of 236,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.49 and its 200-day moving average is $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

