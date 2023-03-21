Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 861 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.5% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

