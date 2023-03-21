Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ENLC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. 298,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,435. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.56.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

