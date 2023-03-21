Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,617 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,304,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,092,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $46.66. 247,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

