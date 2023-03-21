Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

MCK stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,262. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.28. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.49 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

