Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Garmin worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Garmin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Garmin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $121.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 over the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

