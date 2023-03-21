Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

NIKE Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE



NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

