Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $241,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $516,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.14. 816,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.20. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

