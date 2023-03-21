Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 27,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 100,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It also provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers. It operates through the Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and the Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services segments.

