Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.67% from the stock’s previous close.

SRP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.66) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.33) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 201.71 ($2.48).

Serco Group stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 154.70 ($1.90). The company had a trading volume of 3,912,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,588. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136.50 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 199 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

