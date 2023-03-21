Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 983,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,866 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock makes up about 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $51,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 633.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

NYSE SSTK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,827 shares of company stock worth $12,746,776 over the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

