SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Up 7%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares rose 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 8,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 28,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.