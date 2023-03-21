SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Up 7%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares rose 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 8,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 28,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SIGNA Sports United

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.