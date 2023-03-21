Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,533,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Simmons First National by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after purchasing an additional 621,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,018,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.