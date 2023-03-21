SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $170.64 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $573.25 million and $170.64 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00031371 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00201134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,129.12 or 0.99996036 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002296 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.46653631 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $171,655,535.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

