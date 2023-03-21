SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.48

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. SingularityNET has a market cap of $583.61 million and approximately $184.12 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00031226 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00201193 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,296.18 or 1.00008323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002284 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.46653631 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $171,655,535.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

