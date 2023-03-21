SIR Royalty Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance

TSE SRV.UN opened at C$17.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.85. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$17.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.64.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.