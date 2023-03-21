SIR Royalty Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

TSE SRV.UN opened at C$17.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.85. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$17.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.64.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

