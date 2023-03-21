SIR Royalty Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance
TSE SRV.UN opened at C$17.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.85. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$17.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.64.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
