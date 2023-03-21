SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$17.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.85. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$17.95. The company has a market cap of C$146.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.64.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
