Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Trading Up 7.8%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 752,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,321,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLDP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

The company has a market cap of $519.73 million, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 214,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Solid Power by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Solid Power by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

