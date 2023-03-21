Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Trading Up 7.8%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 752,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,321,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLDP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

The company has a market cap of $519.73 million, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 214,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Solid Power by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Solid Power by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

