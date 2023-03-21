Sologenic (SOLO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One Sologenic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000807 BTC on exchanges. Sologenic has a market cap of $90.40 million and $1.90 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00358955 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,339.65 or 0.26090117 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Sologenic Token Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.

Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

