Songbird (SGB) Price Hits $0.0077 on Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Songbird token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Songbird has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Songbird has a market capitalization of $77.19 million and approximately $958,869.33 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Songbird alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00361676 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,394.84 or 0.26287859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 106.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Songbird Profile

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.

Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.

SGB is the main utility and test token for the protocol. This token has a capped supply of 15 billion tokens. Notably, SGB was airdropped to eligible holders of Ripple’s XRP in July 2021. The system was set up to distribute 0.1511 SGB per every 1 XRP held. This was the only distribution of the token. There was no pre-mine conducted by the developers.”

Buying and Selling Songbird

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.