Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,810 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $182.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

