Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJS stock opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Offer Big Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.