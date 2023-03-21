Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.