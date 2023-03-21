Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $489.29 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.47. The company has a market cap of $216.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

