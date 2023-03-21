Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $171.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day moving average of $138.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

