Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,165 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF comprises about 2.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,716,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,023,000 after buying an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,524 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 299,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 165,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF stock opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96. The company has a market cap of $588.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

