SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 820,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 497,229 shares.The stock last traded at $64.66 and had previously closed at $63.43.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

