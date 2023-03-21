SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 337,324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 138,977 shares.The stock last traded at $72.80 and had previously closed at $71.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.