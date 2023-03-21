SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Lifted by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

