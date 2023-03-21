SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. United Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.