SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. United Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- Build Bear Workshop Stock Awakens From Hibernation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.