SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stake Lessened by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XME. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,621. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.