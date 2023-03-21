SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Gap Up to $43.56

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.56, but opened at $45.78. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF shares last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 8,914,749 shares changing hands.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerstone Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

