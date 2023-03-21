St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Trading 0.5% Higher

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.21. 7,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 2,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get St Barbara alerts:

St Barbara Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Featured Stories

