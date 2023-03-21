Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 852.7% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 52,857 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.93. 914,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,390. The stock has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

