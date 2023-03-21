Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.86. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

In other news, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $98,564.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $98,564.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,757 shares of company stock worth $775,736 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,109,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

