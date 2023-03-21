Stephens Trims BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Target Price to $27.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLFS. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $20.76 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $887.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,718.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,086 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $47,456.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,454 shares of company stock worth $1,359,106 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 276,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 15.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 309.5% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 198,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

