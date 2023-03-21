STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of STERIS worth $33,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in STERIS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in STERIS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in STERIS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 916,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,359,000 after purchasing an additional 154,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $182.80. 54,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,652. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.13 and its 200 day moving average is $185.02. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

