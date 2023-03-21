Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,890 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 76,794 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,590 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,025,567. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

