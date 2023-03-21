Stewardship Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,743,425 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

