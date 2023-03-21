Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 4,267 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stewardship Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of IWY stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.29. 41,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,475. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.76.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

