StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

Shares of UG stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. United-Guardian has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.09.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.