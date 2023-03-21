StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $18.56 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,255 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises about 2.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Allstate worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

