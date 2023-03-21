StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,313,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49.

