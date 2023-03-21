StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPEM opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

