StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific stock opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

