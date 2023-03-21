StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,816 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

