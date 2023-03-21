StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Tompkins Financial worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,424,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $100,029.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TMP opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $978.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.66. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.08 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.49 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.96%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.