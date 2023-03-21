StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 987 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

